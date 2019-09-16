|
|
Johanna Granados
Ithaca - Johanna (Jos) Granados (Suykerbuyk), 82, of Ithaca, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12th at Bridges Cornell Heights in Ithaca after a courageous battle with cancer.
Anyone who had the good fortune of knowing Johanna was blessed with her bright smile, positive attitude, and joyful disposition. Her kindness, selflessness, and genuine appreciation for all of the simple things in life will never be forgotten. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother (Oma), aunt and friend. Her family was always the center of her life.
Johanna was born in The Netherlands where she lived until coming to the U.S. in 1964 as a plant biology assistant at the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) in Yonkers, NY. Johanna met her husband, Dr. Robert (Bob) Granados, at BTI and they were married one year later.
Robert and Johanna moved to Ithaca in 1978 when BTI relocated to Cornell University. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and raising her three children, Johanna held a variety of jobs within the real estate and banking industries, as well as dedicating time to volunteer work.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to Europe, South America, Asia, New Zealand, and throughout the States. Her annual family vacation to Cape Cod was the highlight of each summer. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, ornithology, and spending time in her beautiful garden.
She is survived by her husband Robert Granados, son Stefan Granados (Margaret) of Worcester, MA, daughters Christina Bolio (David) of West Hartford, CT, and Adrienne Maley (Kyle) of Marblehead, MA, and three grandchildren, Sophia Bolio, William Granados, and Alex Bolio. She is also survived by her sister Elisabeth Suykerbuyk, and brothers Cees Suykerbuyk and Wil van Loon of The Netherlands, and brother Jan Suykerbuyk of New Zealand. She is predeceased by her parents Adrianus and Adriana Suykerbuyk, and her brother Frans Suykerbuyk.
Her family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Bridges Cornell Heights for the extraordinary care that they provided Johanna during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Johanna's name to the Bridges Senior Concepts INC Education fund, 407 Wykoff Ave, Ithaca, NY 14850.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 16, 2019