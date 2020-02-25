Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Bell Obituary
John A. Bell

Cortland - John A. Bell, age 60, of Cortland, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Cortland.

Born October 20, 1959 in Cortland, NY he was the son of the late Donald Bell Sr. and Mary Gilbert Bell. The last 12 years John has worked at Kwik Fill in Ithaca until health issues forced his early retirement.

John enjoyed fishing with his brothers and spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a huge NASCAR and Steelers fan.

John was predeceased by his sisters, Cindy Stevens and Denise Stevens; special aunt and uncle, Clara and Victor Loomis, whom he lived with for many years.

John is survived by his children, Billie Jo Britton, Tara Williams, Tessa Bell and Brittany Avery; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Donald Jr. (Jeanette), Tina Bell, Mike (Carole), David and Crystal Bell. Also, Tammy Harper-Desjardins (Dave), Pamela Howard, James Harper and step mother, Nancy Bell. He had numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His ex-wife, Kathy Carstens stayed a good friend to John as well as his caregiver, James Hubbell.

Calling hours will be at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3-5 pm with services starting at 5 pm. Interment in the family lot at Willow Glen Cemetery will be held later in the spring.

www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -