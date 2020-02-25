|
John A. Bell
Cortland - John A. Bell, age 60, of Cortland, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Cortland.
Born October 20, 1959 in Cortland, NY he was the son of the late Donald Bell Sr. and Mary Gilbert Bell. The last 12 years John has worked at Kwik Fill in Ithaca until health issues forced his early retirement.
John enjoyed fishing with his brothers and spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a huge NASCAR and Steelers fan.
John was predeceased by his sisters, Cindy Stevens and Denise Stevens; special aunt and uncle, Clara and Victor Loomis, whom he lived with for many years.
John is survived by his children, Billie Jo Britton, Tara Williams, Tessa Bell and Brittany Avery; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Donald Jr. (Jeanette), Tina Bell, Mike (Carole), David and Crystal Bell. Also, Tammy Harper-Desjardins (Dave), Pamela Howard, James Harper and step mother, Nancy Bell. He had numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His ex-wife, Kathy Carstens stayed a good friend to John as well as his caregiver, James Hubbell.
Calling hours will be at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3-5 pm with services starting at 5 pm. Interment in the family lot at Willow Glen Cemetery will be held later in the spring.
www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020