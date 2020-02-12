|
|
John A. Kastenhuber
Trumansburg - John A. Kastenhuber of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on February 7, 2020 at the age of 58. John was born on October 18, 1961, a son of the late Harold and Carolyn (Snyder) Kastenhuber. He enjoyed tinkering and worked as a small engine and truck mechanic. Most of all, John loved animals and cared for a variety of animals including cats, dogs, and even a Canadian goose. John is survived by his wife, Becky Kastenhuber; three sons, Johnny (Johanna), Jason (Kayla Smith), and Jacob (Emily Krom); three grandsons, Jeremiah, Jason, and Hunter; and four siblings, Debbie VanDyke, Kathy Miller, Kenneth Kastenhuber, and Steve Kastenhuber. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Butch Kastenhuber. In keeping with John's wishes there will be no services. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in John's memory to kindly consider donating to your local SPCA. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020