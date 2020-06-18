John Bjorn KallstromTewksbury Twp., NJ - John Bjorn Kallstrom, age 82, of Tewksbury Twp., NJ passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.He was born on October 14, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY and spent his childhood in Ithaca, NY. He resided in Tewksbury Twp., NJ since 1971 and spent weekends and summers at his beloved farm in Slaterville Springs, NY.He was the son of the late John B. and Mary E. Palm Kallstrom.John was the husband of Mary C. McDonald Kallstrom, celebrating 52 years of marriage.John was a US Army Veteran, serving with the Airborne Infantry.He was a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1959.John was an International Fertilizer Broker. He operated his own business, Interep Inc., for over 40 years.John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, golf, hunting and fishing. He also loved raising sheep and cattle on the family farm. He was a voracious reader, traveler and history buff.Survivors in addition to his loving wife include two daughters; M. Kristin Sterling and her husband William of Old Greenwich, CT and Erika Kallstrom of Wilton, CT. Two grandchildren; Blake Sterling and Alexis Sterling. One sister; Linda Carpenter of Ithaca, NY. He is also survived by his niece; Leslie Panos and his nephew; Will Carpenter.Predeceased by his brother; Lars Kallstrom who passed away in 2016 and also his nephew; Lars Kallstrom Jr. who passed away in 2014.Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19, all services will be private. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Annandale, NJ.Arrangements by Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, NJ.Memorials can be made in John's name to the American Kidney Fund or the Gary Sinise Foundation: