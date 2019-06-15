|
Ithaca - The world's healthiest man, as he liked to refer to himself, John C. Huttar Jr. died on June 5, 2019. John C. Huttar, Jr., also known as J.C. or Jacey, grew up in Trumansburg, NY. He graduated from Cornell University in 1951. He then joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. JC was a famous outdoorsman and world traveler. From hitch-hiking across the US as a teenager to panning for gold and hunting and fishing in Alaska, to skiing in the Alps, hiking in the White Mountains, canoeing the Erie Canal, following the trail of Lewis and Clark, and swimming in the Red Sea, JC loved to explore new places. Though he fancied himself a skilled mountain man, those of us who endured hikes with him were unconvinced. Whether it was miscalculating the trip distance or not planning for weather conditions or failing to bring an important piece of equipment (tent/sleeping bag) or water we were never sure we would return safely. Jacey's most famous hike was his solo trek of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 1996, soon after his retirement. Embarking on a 2100 mile journey at the age of 65 did not faze him. In honor of his long career in the poultry industry, he took the trail name "Chicken John". During his hike he came across the author Bill Bryson who wrote about JC in his book A Walk in the Woods. In addition to being a man of adventure, Jacey loved to tell jokes. Mostly bad ones. He was known for telling the same ones over and over. We used to ask him to get some new ones but he always replied that it would be easier to get a new family. Speaking of family: Jacey is predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wolff Huttar. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Ed Grove; four children, Karie Huttar Heffley, Kurt Huttar, Karlo Huttar and Kristian Huttar; as well as five grandchildren, Clio Heffley McClatchey, Adriana Heffley, Nicholas Heffley, Kirsten Huttar Thompson and Konrad Huttar; as well as one great-grandchild, Rosalie Elizabeth McClatchey. In Jacey's memory, we hope you will plan an outdoor adventure or tell a joke to someone you love. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 22nd at First Baptist Church in Trumansburg. Burial immediately following at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg, NY.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
