John Calvin Thompson, Jr.
John Calvin Thompson, Jr., Ph.D., retired tenured associate professor at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine and pilot in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, died peacefully on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 in the home of his daughter and son-in-law in California.
A graduate of Cornell University where he earned his Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics, John Thompson completed his Bachelor of Science as a cadet in the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps (AFROTC) at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he also completed his Master of Science.
During his active duty in the United States Air Force, John was stationed in Taegu, South Korea with a front line tour above Seoul flying the single-seat fighter-bomber F-84G Thunderjet for over 100 missions. On call to serve during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, John completed twenty years of active and reserve duty in the USAF, earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
The eldest of three sons of John Calvin Thompson and his wife Virginia Unger, John was born in Thomas, West Virginia, before moving to Gainesboro, Virginia where he graduated from secondary school at the age of sixteen. An inveterate storyteller and amateur oral historian, John played second base on the baseball team and starred in the lead role in the senior play, in spite of an automobile accident hours before his opening night performance.
In July 1954, John married Roxanne Rogers with whom he had three children, Mark, Kent, and Tamara, the latter two of whom were born in Ithaca, New York.
Upon the completion of his doctorate, John became a faculty member of Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine, where he remained on staff for thirty years. As a tenured associate professor at Cornell, John conducted numerous studies on the rate of radiation in environmental biology while working from his office in the Vet Research Tower and at the research laboratory at the Department of Physical Biology.
After serving as School Board President for the Lansing School District, John purchased a 100-acre farm (complete with pony) in Lansing, New York, which he stocked with Hereford cattle, riding horse, and several vintage automobiles such as a 1932 Model B Ford.
During his years in the Ithaca area, John team-taught with his wife in the Drinking Driver Program (DDP) as part of New York State's efforts to lessen the incidence of alcohol-induced automobile accidents.
Throughout his life, John remained an enthusiastic—and competitive—athlete who enjoyed handball and squash, whitewater canoe racing, and tennis. On his 50th birthday, he purchased a motorcycle which he rode to the university until his retirement, at which point, he picked up golf. A pilot by nature, John remained a lifelong flyboy, piloting his own Grumman AA-1B, about which he said, "So there you go, up into the sky, free as a bird."
Survivors include his partner, Deirdra Gardner of Davidson, North Carolina; his brother, Roger Thompson; three children, Mark, Kent, and Tamara; his former wife Roxanne Rogers; two sons-in-law, Kevin Sullivan and Robert Doyle; and three grandchildren, Brendan, Kendall, and Jonathan Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020