Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
John Carpenter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Grove Bible Church
1763 Slaterville Road
Ithaca, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Carpenter


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Carpenter Obituary
John "Jack" Carpenter

Ithaca - John "Jack" Carpenter, 88, of Ithaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bridges at Cornell Heights. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Pace; his sisters, June (Robert) Ploss, Marty (David) Bush. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Vera), Fred (Jewell); and his nephew, Steven Bush.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel Grove Bible Church, 1763 Slaterville Road in Ithaca. Friends may call from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. 209 West Green Street in Ithaca.

Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Cornell Wrestling, 160 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853 or Hospicare of Ithaca, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

For a full obituary, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now