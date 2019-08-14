|
John "Jack" Carpenter
Ithaca - John "Jack" Carpenter, 88, of Ithaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bridges at Cornell Heights. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Pace; his sisters, June (Robert) Ploss, Marty (David) Bush. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Vera), Fred (Jewell); and his nephew, Steven Bush.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel Grove Bible Church, 1763 Slaterville Road in Ithaca. Friends may call from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. 209 West Green Street in Ithaca.
Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Cornell Wrestling, 160 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853 or Hospicare of Ithaca, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
For a full obituary, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 14, 2019