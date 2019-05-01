|
John Charles "Jack" Burns
Canton, OH. - John Charles "Jack" Burns - a beloved local singer, comedic actor and entertainer in the Ithaca, NY/Southern Tier region and later of Canton, OH - has passed away at the age of 95. Jack's commanding tenor and engaging stage presence brought joy to audiences of the Ithaca and Tri Cities Operas, musicals, choruses including the Ithaca Community Chorus, the Savage Club of Ithaca reunion shows and barbershop performances, jazz gigs, and local radio/television shows and events throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. Born to Marion (Sullivan) and John Burns on March 11, 1924 with three now-deceased siblings, Clare (Conley), Marian (Wilcox) and Robert "Bob" Burns, Jack grew up across from Bryant Park on Ithaca Road, studying at the Hotel School at Cornell University while competing as a fencer and a long-distance swimmer. In the summer after his freshman year Jack was paralyzed by polio, and while many individuals during that time only partially recovered, his mother consulted directly with Elizabeth ("Sister") Kenny and used her then-revolutionary methods to restore his mobility and strength - enough to allow him to join the U.S. Army Medical Corp in Alaska near the end of World War II. After the war, Jack graduated from Hobart College with a History degree. He joined his family's business - Burns Realty Company, and in 1982 the Ithaca Board of Realtors gave him their Realtor of the Year award. Jack was an active member of the Ithaca Rotary Club, the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, and the parish council at St. Catherine of Siena church, but his biggest contribution to the world was the gift of his voice, which Ithaca-area residents heard every 4th of July celebration at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the 1960s-70s, or while attending St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Royal Court restaurant at the Meadow Court Inn, or while listening to WHCU every Thanksgiving morning with Barbara Hall as he led Ithaca High School Glee Club alumni members in song. Sunday mornings would find Jack leading congregations in song at St. Catherine's, and later singing in the choruses of his adopted city of Canton Ohio, where he attended Church of the Lakes and Lowell Church. Jack was happily married twice, and outlived both wonderful women: Margaret Ann (Peggy) Donnelly (married in 1959), and Barbara Johnson McKenna Macera (married in 2000). He leaves behind many close friends, colleagues, and family members including daughters Elizabeth Ann Burns, Marianne "Mimi" Burns, stepson Timothy McKenna, stepdaughters Judy McKenna (Coles) and Marina McKenna (Maholic Braun), and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A joint memorial service for Jack and Barbara will take place on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm, at Church of the Lakes in Canton, Ohio. There will be a live feed available from the service. There will also be a Celebration of Life party on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the Large Pavilion, Stewart Park in Ithaca, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Savage Club of Ithaca's Young Artist Program, or the Rotary Club of Ithaca's Educational Scholarship Program. For more information, please contact Liz Burns at [email protected] or Mimi Burns at [email protected]
