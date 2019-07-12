|
John E. Eframson
Genoa - John E. Eframson, 54, of Genoa, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center.
John was born on January 23, 1965 in Ithaca. He was formerly employed as an electrician with Bear Electric and Pleasant Valley Electric in Ithaca.
He is survived by his father, Gustaf Eframson of Ithaca; his mother, Sally (Klippstein) Eframson of FL; his children: Mark Eframson (Amanda), Courtney Eframson (Jeremy), and Joey Eframson; his partner of 20 years, Sandy Radcliffe, and her daughter, Tiffany (Jay); sisters: Amy Ruta and Lori Eframson; and 5 grandchildren.
There will be no formal service. A dish to pass gathering to celebrate John's life will be held at the Genoa Fire Station, 10015 NYS Rt. 90, Genoa, on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, P.O. Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 12, 2019