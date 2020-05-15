Resources
John Edward Ault

John Edward Ault Obituary
John Edward Ault

Ithaca - John Edward Ault 62, formerly of Ithaca NY, born in Staunton Virginia on October 25 1957 passed away on May 5 2020 in West Palm Beach Fl. after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Former owner of Economical Automotive in Lake Park Florida, John was a master mechanic. He was also an avid fisherman, loved racing and was a talented builder. He was a true "John" of all trades. He made everyone laugh with his quirky sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Suzanne (Lambert) Ault, sons Joseph Ault and Robert (Jen Alberts) Ault, His grandchildren, Alexis, Zoe, Jacob, Payton and Olivia, sisters, brothers, his in laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020
