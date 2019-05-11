|
John F. Clemons
- - John F. Clemons, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Hospice in Ormond Beach, FL. The family will be hosting calling hours on Friday, May 17th from 4-6 pm at the Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls, NY. The Watkins Glen Elks Lodge will have a service at 5:45 pm at the funeral home. A private burial with military honors will be held at the Montour Falls Cemetery.
John was born in Elmira, NY, grew up in Millport, NY, and settled in Montour Falls, NY. John was a veteran of the US Army and was a correction officer employed by the NYS Department of Corrections for 33 years, most of those at Camp Monterey. Upon retiring, he spent the past 16 years as a snowbird, enjoying the sunshine, sightseeing, and many friendships in Flagler Beach, FL.
John was a man of few words and considered himself a "trained observer." When he spoke, he had a quick wit and keen way of knowing exactly what was happening around him. He loved trains, was an avid reader and sportsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Watkins Glen ELKS Lodge (#1546) for 46 years and was a life member. He was also a member of the Mechanics Club of Montour Falls, NY. Later in life, he loved to be in nature, enjoying birds, wildlife, and all that was available to him.
John is survived by his wife, the love of his life of 54 years, Mary (Bonyak) Clemons. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Mike Griggs of Newfield, New York, granddaughter, Sarah Griggs and her fiancé Lee Agostini of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. John was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Harold Clemons and brother, Frances (Corky) Clemons. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Steinhauser of Canandaigua, NY and Diane Moore of Mashpee, Massachusetts.
For those wishing to remember John, please consider a donation to (). To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019