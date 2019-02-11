|
John G. "Jack" Clark
Freeville - John G. "Jack" Clark of Freeville, New York passed away peacefully at Hospicare on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 70. Jack is survived by his wife, Tanna; son Craig (Joy) Sims of Tucson, Arizona; siblings Theodore (Betty) Clark of Sebring, Ohio, Sharon Paneccasio of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Karen Clark of Trumansburg, New York, Richard (Cecile) Clark of Stockbridge, Georgia; sister in-law Nancy Clark of Trumansburg, New York; mother in-law Jeanne Thoren of Ithaca, New York; daughter in-law Marti Jo Clark of Trumansburg, New York; Granddaughters Kayla, Kristie, Brianna and Meghan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Freda Clark; son, Jerry Clark; brother, Robert Clark; brother in-law Gene Paneccasio; and father in-law Ted Thoren. Jack loved many outdoor activities including golf, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jack loved his devoted dog Princess, they spent many hours together each day being outside, playing and enjoying each other's company. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
