JOHN H. MASON
Hector - Age 82, of Hector, NY, passed away October 31, 2020 at Schuyler Hospital.
John was active with the Valois-Logan-Hector Volunteer Fire Company for over 50 years, serving as Fire Chief in the early 70's, as well as several Assistant Chief, Safety Officer and Deputy Chief terms. John also served on the Board of Directors.
John was a life-long citizen of Hector. He retired from the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control in 2001. John also worked for Schuyler County as a Dispatcher and as the Fire Coordinator.
John was predeceased by his parents, Glen and Leona Mason. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, James A. Mason (Susanne) of Trumansburg, Anne E. Watson (Frank) of Jeffersonville, VT, Glen C. Mason II of Hector and Paul H. Mason (Linda) of Fenton, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the V-L-H Fire Company, PO Box 46, Hector, NY 14841 or the Hector-Pert Memorial Library, PO Box 82, Hector, NY 14841.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date in the spring or summer and will be announced. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
. Arrangements with Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home.