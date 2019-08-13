|
|
John H. "Jack" Van Order, Jr.
Round Island - John H. "Jack" Van Order, Jr., 85, Round Island, Clayton and Ithaca passed away at his home on Round Island Friday, August 9, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held in Ithaca at a time and date to be announced with burial in Ithaca Cemetery at his family's convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
Jack was born in Ithaca on May 15, 1934, son of John H. and Mary Blanchard Van Order, Sr. He was a graduate of Ithaca High School and received his Masters Degree in Industrial Arts from Oswego State College. On August 17, 1963 he married Josephine N. "Jo" Natoli in Cortland.
For many years he was a teacher for the Dryden School District and was a self-employed contractor. He had a love of building, renovating, and remodeling. He was exact and appreciated quality items, projects, cars, story telling, and people. While living on the St. Lawrence River, he acquired an extensive knowledge of the river and its island histories. He and Jo enjoyed wintering in Labelle, FL.
Along with his wife, Jo, Jack is survived by his daughter, Joan M. Van Order, Bonita Springs, FL; three sisters, Claire Parker, Carol Van Order, and Dorothy (Steve) Poole, all of NC; sister-in-law, Linda Van Order, NC; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Dick Norton; and his loving dogs, Thylla and Zeekee. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Van Order and sister, Dr. Mary Van Order.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jack's name may be made to either your local Humane Society or Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept., 855 Graves St., Clayton, NY 13624. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 13, 2019