John Joseph McGinnis, 74, of Sun Lakes, AZ. died December 26, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Casey McGinnis.



John Graduated from Groton High School, Tompkins-Cortland Community College, and earned his Bachelors of Science degree from SUNY Binghamton. He served with the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.



John was a Lt. with the Cornell Public Safety Division, served as the Assistant Director of Public Safety Division at North Carolina State University and Director of Public Safety Division at Marquette University, from which he retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of Certified Protection Professional of the American Society for Industrial Security, member of International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administration, member of American Legion Post # 800 of Groton, NY and member of Knights of Columbus St Andrew's Church, Chandler, AZ. John was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca and St Andrew The Apostle Church of Chandler, AZ.



Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Anna Marie McGinnis; his daughter, Heather (Brian) Vos and son, Christian McGinnis; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Trinity, Syrus and Conor. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary (David) Ludlow and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Trescot and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 am by Fr. Augustine Chumo at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial with Military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Holy Cross Hospice, 6124 E Brown Rd. Mesa, AZ 85205 or the . Published in Ithaca Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary