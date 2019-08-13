|
John P. Marmora III
Hector - John Peter Marmora III, age 76, died peacefully at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019, following an extended illness. John was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 1, 1943, the only son of John Peter and Mariann (Natelli) Marmora. He studied as a Fulbright Scholar in Rome, Italy and received a PhD in Philosophy. He came to the Finger Lakes after living in the Bay Area of California and had worked as a Library Manager at Cornell University. He lovingly maintained and operated the grape and tree farm in Hector, and was a member of the NYS Farm Bureau, National Grape Cooperative and NYS Tree Farm System. As a talented leather craftsman and cobbler, he owned and operated Hector Leather and No Name Shoe Craft. His craftsmanship and quality leather goods were found at Ithaca Farmers Market, Handwork Artisan Cooperative, and his studio in Hector. He enjoyed hiking, nature, cooking and extensive travel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on August 22nd at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street in Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will then follow at 4:00pm to celebrate and commemorate his richly lived life. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in his name to Racker Centers at www.racker.org. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 13, 2019