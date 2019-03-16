Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Caroline Valley Community Church
546 Valley Road
Brooktondale, NY
John Ridgway Lawrence, 70, formerly of Brooktondale, NY died March 8, 2019 in Pittsford, NY of natural causes. John was born in Saranac Lake and raised in Delmar, but he always considered home to be the town of Caroline. After many years of frequent visits to Brooktondale to see extended family, he became a full-time resident in 1980. John loved to study his family roots, and the Westfall Reunion was always a highlight of his summer. One of his greatest pleasures was driving his red jeep in and around White Church Valley. John earned a BS from Sienna College and a Master of Education from SUNY Cortland. He taught over 20 years at George Junior Republic in Dryden. He worked hard to instill in his students not only mathematical skills, but also the values of kindness, honesty and peaceful living. Predeceased by his parents, Mason and Jane Lawrence; sister Joan Mary Littleton; brothers-in-law Jack Littleton and Bud Kearns. Survived by his loving sister, Janet Lawrence Kearns; nieces Mary Frances (Scott) Raffo; Elizabeth (Jeff) Steinheider; Joan (John) Hafner; cousins Susan (Chris), Mark, Matthew Gibbons; step-daughter Mellisa (Robert) Schulte. He leaves behind great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren and other beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th, 1:30 PM at Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, Brooktondale. Calling hours will follow 3:00 - 4:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, PO Box 95, Brooktondale, NY 14817 or Brooktondale Fire Department, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
