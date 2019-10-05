|
|
John Stanton
The Villages - John Desmond Stanton, 83, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away at home on September 25, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on August 7, 1936 to U.S. Army Colonel Julius Desmond and artist Elizabeth (Kurtz) Stanton in Plattsburgh, New York.
Raised in a military family, he attended 13 schools in 12 years, quickly learning that athletics were a great vehicle to adapt and transition to new places. He excelled in basketball and baseball, eventually playing in the NY Giant minor leagues as a shortstop/2nd baseman. He was a baseball coach for many teams and loved to umpire with an entertaining flair.
John was passionate and had a great sense of humor and a commanding presence. He was a natural athlete and sports fanatic and engaged in the current affairs and politics of the day and loved a good debate. He was a natural leader, mentor and coach; a devoted husband, father, grandfather and family member.
The love of his life was Joy (Joyce Carol Miller) who he adored up until his last breath. They were married 57 years and had 3 children, Tracey, Sondra, and John Jr. Educated with a BS in Marketing from the University of Vermont, he worked in various retail positions for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, ending with a 2-year stint in Bangkok, Thailand, when he decided to pursue an MBA. He became Assistant Registrar at UVM while completing his MBA and ended his working career with 27 years as the Registrar at Ithaca College.
John is survived by his sister Jan, wife Joy, children Tracey (Chris) Gatland, Sondra Stanton-Dyrlie, and John Stanton Jr. (Susan), grandchild Pierce Dyrlie and Gatland grandchildren, Louis (Emma), Chase, Morgan and Erica. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Sally.
A memorial service will be held in Ithaca, New York on November 9th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, or online via https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 5, 2019