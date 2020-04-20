|
John Thomas Cannon, Jr.
John Thomas Cannon, Jr., (Taz), passed away Friday, April 10th, 2020. He was 63 years old.
Taz was a larger than life character, living a colorful 45 years in Ithaca, NY. Taz was the legendary drummer for several local bands, notably Pete Panek and the Blue Cats and Lost Sailors. He was an extremely talented thespian performing for Firehouse Theatre, amongst other local venues and a member of Toastmasters International for which he was District 65 Governor. He was also the host of WICB FM Ithaca's Blues Progressions for many years. John attended Ithaca College and graduated with honors from TC3. Recently, Taz ran an Adult Home named Kitty Lane with his then partner, Audrey Feint. Taz's huge, warm energy and enthusiasm for life will be missed by all. He is survived by his three beloved cats, Moose, Lightning and Phoebe, his stepmother, Dorothy Cannon, his sisters Elizabeth Cannon (Taro Suzuki) and Amy Cannon (Wayne Mellor) and his two nieces, Ellison Mellor (Shyaan Hasnain) and Lucille Mellor DeBernardi (Dan DeBernardi) along with stepbrothers and stepsisters and their children. A Memorial Gathering will be announced on FB when we are all safe from Covid-19.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020