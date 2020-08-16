1/1
John W. "Speedy" Stanton
John W. "Speedy" Stanton

Locke - John W. "Speedy" Stanton, 67, of Locke, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca.

Mr. Stanton was born September 16, 1952 in Auburn, a son of the late William and Jean (Tyrrell) Stanton.

A lifelong resident of the Genoa-Locke area, John was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and SUNY Morrisville, and had also attended Cornell University. He was employed for 31 years with the NYS Department of Corrections, and he truly enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers at the Cayuga Correctional Facility.

John loved sports. He was a big Baltimore Orioles and Buffalo Bills fan. He played several sports for many years, but baseball was his passion. He shared his passion and knowledge of the game with his sons. Whether he was coaching them at home or from the sidelines, discussing strategies or reviewing plays, he was their best spectator. He attended many games played by nieces and nephews as well.

John was a communicant of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pam (Dinkel) Stanton, two sons, Justin and Tommy, seven siblings: Bridget Munson (Jasper), Gerald Stanton (Gail), Brenda Ryan (William), Betsey Conner (Paul), Jeffrey Stanton (Bonni), Belva Stanton, and James Stanton (Debbie); brother-in-law, Michael Dinkel (Vicki), sister-in-law, Nancy Zakour (Ted), two aunts, Mary Ellen Price and Audrey Zeranko, his faithful dog, Mozzie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21 in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia. Interment will follow in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Thursday, August 20 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. His co-workers and fellow corrections officers are invited to special calling hours on Wednesday, August 19 from 4-7 p.m, also at the Shurtleff Funeral Home. Due to current gathering limitations, social distancing and face masks will be required at the church and funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance, P.O. Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to a charity of one's choice.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
