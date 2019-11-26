Services
John "Johnny Joe" Yengo

John "Johnny Joe" Yengo

Ithaca - John "Johnny Joe" Yengo passed away peacefully November 22, 2019 at the age of 80 years old. He is survived by his wife, Lillian, and his 3 children, Lisa, Gregory, and John Jr. He was a proud grandparent to 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. John was a lifelong Ithaca resident who was known by many people through his relationships with Joe's Restaurant and Ithaca Renting Co. He will be missed walking throughout College Town and the Ithaca Commons. He was always willing to help others and was proud of his efforts throughout Ithaca. John worked right up to his passing.

A private ceremony will be held among family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Class of 1956 Award, c/o the Ithaca City School District, 400 Lake Street, Ithaca, New York 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
