Jonathan David Ulrich
Newfield - Jonathan David Ulrich of Newfield passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 43. Jon was born in Ithaca on September 29, 1976 a son to David and Susan (Sweeting) Ulrich. He graduated from Charles O. Dickerson High School in 1994 and attended OCC and TC3. In 2000, Jon graduated from SUNY Oswego with a degree in communications and music. He continued pursuing his education at Goddard University in Vermont where he earned his Masters in Creative Writing. Jon worked as a Rural Youth Services Coordinator through Cornell Cooperative Extension before working at the Franziska Racker Center for 10 years as a Family Support Coordinator and Opportunity Development Specialist. Most recently he had been employed at the ReUse Center in Ithaca.Jon's passion for creativity took many forms through a variety of platforms. He sang, played the guitar and drums, was a songwriter, wrote poetry, and photographed nature. He wrote articles for the Trumansburg Free Press, Ithaca Child, Ithaca Times, Life in the Finger Lakes, and Adirondack Life and co-wrote a book with David Hall titled, "Winter in the Wilderness" which became an Amazon best-seller in its category. An avid naturalist, Jon loved to hike in local parks, preserves, and public lands completing hiking the 508 mile Finger Lakes Trail and Long Trail in Vermont. Jon was an amazing father and enjoyed coaching youth sports. Jon is survived by his wife, Laura Ulrich; two sons, Graham and Elliott; parents, David and Susan Ulrich; brother, Steven Ulrich; friend, Jesse Eller; in laws, Mike and Mary Smith and Mike and Bethany Smith; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Jon's Life will be announced at a later date. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Jon's memory to kindly consider donating to College Savings Accounts for Graham or Elliott Ulrich, making checks payable to Tompkins Trust Company, for the benefit of Graham Ulrich or Elliott Ulrich, 39 Bank Street, Newfield, NY 14867 or the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or the Racker Center, 3226 Wilkins Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or the Finger Lake Land Trust, 202 East Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.