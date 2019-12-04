|
|
Jonathan Parker Van Valen
Trumansburg - Jonathan Parker Van Valen of Trumansburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 22. Jonathan was born on May 23, 1997 in Cortland, a son to John Van Valen and Lisa Ann Touchet Van Valen. While attending Trumansburg High School, he was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 13, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, and was selected to attend Boy's State before graduating in 2015. He had been enrolled at Ithaca College where he was working towards earning a double major in English and Philosophy. Jonathan was an avid reader, writer, and philosopher. He touched many lives and was loved so very deeply. His kindness and devotion will be treasured by all his family and friends. Jonathan is survived by his parents, John and Gretchen Van Valen; siblings, Katie Van Valen, Kara Van Valen, Ryan DeBolt, Aidan DeBolt, and Quinn Van Valen; maternal grandmother, Chloe Van Valen; paternal grandmother, Gayle Johnson; uncles, George (Pam) Van Valen and Danny Touchet; aunts, Debbie (Tim) Gatch, Debby (Duncan) Richey, and Kristie (Troy) Suire; and numerous cousins. Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Ann Van Valen; paternal grandfather, George Van Valen; and maternal grandfather, Paul Touchet. The family will be present to receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, 80 Main Street, Trumansburg. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Jonathan's memory to kindly consider Boy Scout Troop 13, 5061 Terrel Road, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019