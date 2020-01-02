Services
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-3590
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Inman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Inman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Inman Obituary
Joseph E. Inman

Ithaca - Joseph E. Inman (Papa) 78, of Ithaca, NY went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Ithaca, NY to the late Leroy and Anna Inman.

He ran Donna's Deli on Hudson Street for many years. Joseph was a member of the Danby Pirates Club, and attended South Hill Church - The Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, WWE, country music, and the Buffalo Bills. His heart was full of love and his greatest joy was his family.

He is survived by his sisters Dorothy, Shirley, Barbara, Mary, and Susan; his grandchildren Timothy, Shakisha, Ramel and Ambernae; niece Christina, nephew Joseph and five great grandchildren.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife Donna, daughters Charlyne and Donna; brothers Albert, Richard, David, and sisters Mildred and Marian.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow at the Herson Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva Street, Ithaca on Tuesday January 7, 2020.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -