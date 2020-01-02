|
Joseph E. Inman
Ithaca - Joseph E. Inman (Papa) 78, of Ithaca, NY went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Ithaca, NY to the late Leroy and Anna Inman.
He ran Donna's Deli on Hudson Street for many years. Joseph was a member of the Danby Pirates Club, and attended South Hill Church - The Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, WWE, country music, and the Buffalo Bills. His heart was full of love and his greatest joy was his family.
He is survived by his sisters Dorothy, Shirley, Barbara, Mary, and Susan; his grandchildren Timothy, Shakisha, Ramel and Ambernae; niece Christina, nephew Joseph and five great grandchildren.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife Donna, daughters Charlyne and Donna; brothers Albert, Richard, David, and sisters Mildred and Marian.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow at the Herson Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva Street, Ithaca on Tuesday January 7, 2020.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020