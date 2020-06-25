Joseph H. Lockwood, Jr.
Trumansburg - Joseph H Lockwood, Jr of Trumansburg, NY passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on June 23rd at the young age of 85.
Joe was born to parents Joseph and Louise Lockwood, on May 15, 1935, in Ithaca, NY. He grew up on Ithaca's South Hill near the original Morse Chain, was an accomplished wrestler, an Eagle Scout and spent much of his childhood working in the family's greenhouses and flower shop cultivating his passion for flowers and agriculture. Joe graduated from Ithaca High School and received a degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University. Joe was a member of the Army Reserves, Cornell's Agriculture Fraternity, and the Watauga Club.
Joe married Barbara, on October 1, 1960, the love of his life for over 57 years. Barb passed in January 2018. Joe's sister Mary Lou passed in 2008. Joe is survived by his son JB Lockwood and wife Dara Vincent, his daughter Margaret (Peggy) Wilczewski and husband Kenneth, his daughter in law Deanna Nolan and grandchildren Christopher, Bradley, Alexandria and Benjamin.
Known to many as "The Famous Agway Joe", he hosted the radio show "Good Growing with Joe Lockwood" and wrote a newsletter of the same name for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, canoeing, boating, hiking, fishing, hunting, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, sitting around bonfires, a good game of euchre, making others laugh, having pets, raising livestock, woodworking, listening to opera, cooking great food, getting pampered, and entertaining. When not at work at Agway, you could always find Joe & Barb together, loving life. We all share many memories with them at their house in Jacksonville, cottage on Cayuga Lake, and at the Watauga Club in the Adirondacks, hosting gatherings with their family and many friends.
Memorial services will be private. A celebration of life for both Joe & Barb will be held at a future date to honor them both. The family would like to thank Dad and Mom's many friends, our Old Hundred family, and Hospicare for all of their love and support. We kindly request that people make donations in support of the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice for Joe, and / or plant something to honor them both in lieu of sending flowers. Thank you.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.