Joseph James Zichettella "Ziggy,"
Ithaca, NY - Joseph James Zichettella "Ziggy," 91 years old of Ithaca, NY was received into eternal live on Dec 5, 2019. Beloved husband, adorable father, exquisite dresser, beautiful dancer, and faithful servant of God.
Joseph was born in Auburn, NY on Feb 29, 1928 to Nicholas and Doratea (Giacalone) Zichettella. He graduated from West Auburn High School in 1946. He married Mary (Picciano) Zichettella of Auburn, NY on July 4, 1953, and they moved to Ithaca, NY in 1955. He worked at Cosentini Shoes 33 years, followed by several years as a courier for Citizen's Savings Bank and in Real Estate. He was a long time devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, NY, where he was a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, joining at age 18 and became a 4th degree Knight. In his younger years, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, St. Frances of Assisi Church, Auburn, NY.
Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary. Children: Nicholas (Janet) Zichettella of Newfield, NY, Maria of Dallas, PA, Margaret of Ithaca, NY. Sister, Catherine Zichettella of Auburn, NY. Grandchildren: Casey, Caitlin, Jimmy, and Brianna. And many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by son, Joseph of Ithaca, NY, and siblings; Louis, Rose, Bridget, and Mary.
Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, NY at 9am on Saturday, Dec 7th with Reverend Augustine Chumo presiding. Reception luncheon will follow at McGraw House, 221 South Geneva St., Ithaca, NY. Burial at St. Joseph's cemetery, Auburn, NY on Monday, Dec 9th at 1pm with Father Thomas Celso presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, NY.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Ithaca; LeighAnn, primary nurse, and aides Watura and Lena; Lori Joseph and her two angels, Shelly and Valerie; the staff and residents of McGraw House for their support and kindness; and Dr. Judith Griffin for her attentive care.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019