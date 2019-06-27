|
Woodstock - Joseph Michael Capogrossi, 75, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, June 23 at his home with his family at his side in Woodstock, GA. A native of Ithaca, New York, he was the second son of Anne Belous and Columbo Capogrossi. He was a 1963 graduate of Ithaca High School. As a young husband and father with four children, he moved his family to Marietta as District Manager of Keebler Company. Joe spent his career in the grocery business with Keebler Company, Campbell Soup Company, and Publix Super Markets. He was an avid sports fan and most passionate about the game of golf. As his children grew, he adopted the Georgia Bulldogs as his beloved home team and closely followed the Braves and Falcons. His competitive and fun-loving spirit was important to him second only to his family. A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife Yvonne, his children Michele Capogrossi Lusk (Wendell) of Marietta, GA, Michael Capogrossi (Beth) of Marietta, GA, Tricia Capogrossi Jackson (Mark) of Chattanooga, TN, Marc Capogrossi (Stacey) of Cumming, GA and nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Albert Capogrossi of Stone Mountain, GA, Douglass Capogrossi of Keaau, Hawaii, Ted Capogrossi of Newfield, NY, and Anne Capogrossi Boyd of Hudson, FL. A private memorial service of his life is planned with family members for 11AM, Friday, June 28. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor made to: The , P.O. 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692
