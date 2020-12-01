Joseph Nages
Freeville - Joseph Nages, age 88 of Main Street, Freeville, NY passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center.
Born April 30, 1932 in Myers, NY he was one of eight children born to the late Joseph and Mary Kalnun Nages. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until being honorably discharged in 1954. He had been employed with Morse Chain and retired from Borg Warner after 30 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Betty Carmen Nages; his sons, Michael (Susan) Nages of Groton, NY and Daniel (Cheryl) Nages of Sidney, NY; grandchildren, JoAnna (Chris Buono) Nages of Half Moon, NY, Zachary (Hannah) Nages of Unadilla, NY and Emily Nages of Unadilla, NY; sisters, Theresa Porter, Clara (William) Young and Dorothy O'Neill; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Lillie. In addition, he was predeceased by sisters, Margaret and Stella and brothers, Carl and Steve.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Frear Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home, 2272 Dryden Rd., Dryden, NY 13053 or Wounded Warrior Project
