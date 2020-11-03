Joseph S. Kaiser
Ovid - Joseph S. Kaiser, age 95, lifelong resident of 6957 State Route 96, passed away at Seneca Nursing & Rehab Center in Waterloo on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Prayers of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in Joe's memory, to kindly consider Holy Cross Cemetery, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847. Joe was born on the family farm on August 25, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Stella Kaiser. He attended Ovid High School and was working the farm full time with his father at the age of 16 during WWII. He was married to Carol Ostberg on October 12, 1946 and together they had 8 sons, a marriage that spanned 67 years of deep, lovingly devoted time together. Joe not only devoted his life to and operated the family farm, but the farm was also his hobby. He is survived by his sons; Joseph of Valatie, NY, Daniel (Emma) of Ovid, Timothy (Deborah) of Waterloo, David (Phillis) of Ovid, Michael (Cynthia) of Webster, Christopher (Nicole) of Canastota; 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; his sisters, Eugenia Srmack of Ovid, Florence Rosbaugh of Waterloo and Theresa Orbanek of Webster. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 2013, and by his sons, Johnny and Stephen and his grandson, Stephen Jr; and by his brother Victor and infant brother, Edward and Sister Dorothy. For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com