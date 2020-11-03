1/1
Joseph S. Kaiser
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. Kaiser

Ovid - Joseph S. Kaiser, age 95, lifelong resident of 6957 State Route 96, passed away at Seneca Nursing & Rehab Center in Waterloo on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Prayers of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in Joe's memory, to kindly consider Holy Cross Cemetery, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847. Joe was born on the family farm on August 25, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Stella Kaiser. He attended Ovid High School and was working the farm full time with his father at the age of 16 during WWII. He was married to Carol Ostberg on October 12, 1946 and together they had 8 sons, a marriage that spanned 67 years of deep, lovingly devoted time together. Joe not only devoted his life to and operated the family farm, but the farm was also his hobby. He is survived by his sons; Joseph of Valatie, NY, Daniel (Emma) of Ovid, Timothy (Deborah) of Waterloo, David (Phillis) of Ovid, Michael (Cynthia) of Webster, Christopher (Nicole) of Canastota; 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; his sisters, Eugenia Srmack of Ovid, Florence Rosbaugh of Waterloo and Theresa Orbanek of Webster. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 2013, and by his sons, Johnny and Stephen and his grandson, Stephen Jr; and by his brother Victor and infant brother, Edward and Sister Dorothy. For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved