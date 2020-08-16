1/1
Joseph Thomas Bilinski
Joseph Thomas Bilinski

Moravia - Joseph Thomas Bilinski, 94, a resident of Moravia, passed away peacefully at home, August 14 2020.

Born March 19, 1926 in New Hope NY, he was the son of Thomas Bilinski and Mary Tarala Bilinski, both Polish immigrants. He grew up on the family farm (known as the Bingo Farm) in New Hope NY with his 7 siblings. There, he began school in a one room schoolhouse and later attended Moravia High School.

He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen James Bilinski. They raised 4 children. Early in his career he worked for Van's Dairy until he started Bilinski Dairy in 1954. In 1972 he sold the dairy and began working for the Village of Moravia. He served as superintendent of Public Works and was instrumental in rebuilding the water/sewer system. After retiring in 2003 Joe served several years as a trustee on the Moravia Village Board.

He loved baseball and was a lifelong Yankee fan and for many years donated land used by the Moravia Little League. The property was and still is known as Bilinski Field.

He was also predeceased by his brothers Michael Bilinski & James Bilinski and his sisters Nellie Metz, Sophie Panella, Dorothy Konecny & Helen Podolak. He is survived by his brother Frank (Judi) Bilinski; 3 sons James (Deborah) Bilinski, Gregory (Mary Dauber) Bilinski, Bradley (Elizabeth) Bilinski; 1 daughter Susan (John) Cook, all of Ithaca NY. Grandchildren: Brian Bilinski of Troy, NY, Paul (Cheryl Thayer) Bilinski of East Aurora NY, Andrew Bilinski (Jackie Eagleson) of Blowing

Rock NC, Jessica Bilinski (Bee Keolatvanh) of Raleigh, NC, Tim Bilinski & Kevin Bilinski of Ithaca NY, Megan DeCarlo (Tony Sudnikovich) of Dryden NY, & Jeffrey Cook of Newfield NY. 4 great grandchildren: Maya and Keira Bilinski & Sophie and Ben Keolatvank.

The Bilinski family extends a special thank you to caregiver Lisa Hill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Thursday August 20, 2020 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Grove St., Moravia, NY. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Moravia.

A calling hour will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the Mass. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines observed.

Memorial contributions are requested for Four Town First Aid Squad or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY 13118
(315) 497-1881
