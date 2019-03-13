|
Josephine "Angela" Rowley
Auburn/Queensbury - Josephine "Angela" Mannas Rowley, 86, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, after a brief illness.
Angela was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in Independence, Kansas, before attending Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri, to complete her B.S. degree in Nursing. There, in 1955, she met and married her husband, Joseph F. Rowley MD. The couple then moved to Auburn, New York, where they would raise eight children. Angela and Joseph were residents of Queensbury, NY, from 2002 to 2018.
No roles mattered more to Angela and Joseph than those of parent and grandparent. In a chaotic household, Angela had an uncanny knack for making sure every child felt as if they were the sole object of Mom's love. None of her children can ever remember there not being a plate of dinner waiting for them in the oven whenever they got home. And no one ever was allowed to eat alone; Mom was always there to sit by your side. She gave to her children to the end, offering each of us time to offer our love, to hold her hand, and to pray for her.
Angela's husband Joseph currently lives in Cohoes, NY, and she is survived by her sister Mary (Robert) Bergh of Wichita, Kansas. Her eight children are Stephen (Anne), Joseph, John (Jean), Mary (Steven) Campbell, Michele (Kevin) Lipe, Patrick (Caroline), Christopher (Jennifer), and Thomas (Allison). She has 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Angela's family will greet friends to celebrate her life from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 PM March 16, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn, NY. A funeral mass will immediately follow. The family kindly requests any memorial donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Joseph School in Auburn, New York."
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 13, 2019