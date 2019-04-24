|
|
Joshua L. Wurgler
Ithaca - Joshua L. Wurgler, age 24, of Ithaca, NY, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1995 to Jeff and Michele (Miller) Wurgler. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers; Jeremy Wurgler, Asa Alpert-Eschback, Conor Reilly, grandmother; Ada Wurgler, fiancé; Caitlin Whalen, daughter; Faith Cohen, and a large extended family. Joshua was predeceased by his maternal grandparents; Lois and Lee Miller and paternal grandfather; Alvin Wurgler. Joshua will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, and were comforted by his presence in their lives. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Florida. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019