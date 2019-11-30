|
Joshua R. Short
Groton, NY - Joshua R. Short, 34, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his step-sister, Tammy Short, his sister, Melody Short, and his nephew, Codi Short. Joshua is survived by his father, Roger Short, and his mother, Doris Smith, and his step-father, Tony Smith; seven siblings Neal Short, Keith Short, Melissa Short, Roger Short Jr, Renee Walters, Thomas Walters, and Jody Short. Joshua is also survived by nineteen neices and nephews. Joshua loved going to his grandpa Short's cabin and he enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, bonfires, and movies. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street Owego, NY, with Reverend Sam Nino officiating. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m-1:45 p.m. Condolences may be made to Joshua's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Nov. 30, 2019