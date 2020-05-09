|
|
Joyce A. Petricola (English)
Ithaca - Joyce A. Petricola (English), 82, of Ithaca, NY, passed away on May 8, 2020, after a long illness. Born on November 17, 1937, in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, Joyce spent a number of years in Corning and Elmira New York, before moving to Ithaca to manage Woolworth's Restaurant. She met her devoted, lifelong friend of 40 years, marrying Joseph Petricola on Flag Day, June 14, 1980, and enjoyed a wonderful marriage with their blended family and many extended loved ones! Joyce loved toiling in her flower beds and garden, vacationing with Joe to the beaches of Aruba and their condo in Florida, passing time with many dear friends and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Joyce, is her husband, Joseph Petricola; her daughter, Teresa Rosales of Sierra Vista, AZ and her stepchildren, Joseph (Zae) Petricola of Ithaca, NY, Anita (Tarky) Lombardi of Syracuse, NY and John (Lourdes) Petricola of Miami, Florida, eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren whom she treasured. She also leaves behind her dearest sister, Judy Johnson of Danville, Virginia, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A friend to the end, she was touched by many good friends who were special throughout her life, especially Mary Jane Johnson (Russell) and her daughter Paige who she affectionately loved like her own.
While she leaves behind many, she joins her loved ones, Michael English, her son, William and Marjorie English her parents, along with many relatives and dear friends from the days of past.
The Petricola family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Bridges of Cornell Heights for the wonderful care that Joyce received over the past few months. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold private calling hours, funeral and burial services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor of Joyce at Tompkins County SPCA, or to a .
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020