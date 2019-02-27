Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca - Joyce Claire Paleen passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, in Ithaca, New York at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Paleen, two of her three children, Ellen K. Aubel and Fred W. Paleen, five grandsons and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Ithaca, New York on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
