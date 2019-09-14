|
|
Joyce Ilaine
(Glenn) Greer
Columbia, MD - Joyce Ilaine (Glenn) Greer passed away peacefully Friday, September 6th 2019 at Harmony Hall in Columbia, MD. She is survived by her sons, John N. Greer, his wife Susan (Banner) Greer, daughter Emily Greer, James C. Greer, his wife Jan (Purdy) Greer, daughter Jennifer (Greer) Olson and husband Alex Olson. She is preceded by her husband, Nelson E. Greer, her parents, Lula McLeod, step-father Charles McLeod and John Glenn. She was born December 07, 1926 in Rochester, NY. She was a soloist at the Syracuse Opera, First Presbyterian Church of Ithaca and a member of P.E.O. Her voice and accomplishments will be greatly missed.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 14, 2019