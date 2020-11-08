Joyce N. Orzino



Ithaca - Joyce N. Orzino, of Ithaca, NY was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 6 at age 85. Joyce was born February 25, 1935 in Valois, NY, daughter to the late Grant and Florence (McEvoy) Newkirk. She was the widow of Frank J. Orzino who she shared a wonderful 35 years of marriage with.



Joyce grew up in Searsburg and was known for her happy, fun, and loving personality. She graduated from Charles O. Dickerson High School class of 1953. Joyce worked 37 years as a secretary at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling, especially to her second home in Florida.



Joyce had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to bake, was an avid reader, and a devoted Yankees fan. She was the most kind and generous person who welcomed everyone into her home. Mostly, she loved spending time with family, especially her great grandchildren Connor Ciaschi and Mariano Mahool. For many years, she and Frank had a longstanding tradition of McDonald's breakfast with friends.



Joyce is survived by her children; Robert Wright, Jr., Darlene (Ed) Gordon, Tina (Sue) Orzino, Brenda Orzino, and Frank (Karen) Orzino, Jr., her siblings; Karl (Claire) Newkirk, Linda (Mel) Stebbins and Faith (Dave) Harris, her grandchildren; Duane (Liz) Laue, Michael Mahool, Michelle (Ricky) Ciaschi, Kara Johnson, Seth (Leslie) Johnson, Selena (Derek) Wright, Kristi (William) Cole, and Bobbie (Jose) Alemar; and many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Grant and Florence Newkirk, her husband Frank Orzino, sister Marilyn Blair and son Bill Wright.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery in Ithaca.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joyce's name can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Tompkins County or The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US (VFW).









