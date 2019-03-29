|
Juanita J. Wojtanik
Newfield - Juanita J. Wojtanik, of Newfield, passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on November 12, 1923, Juanita was a daughter of the late Leon and Bernice (Conover) Tucker. She was employed as an inspector for National Cash Register in Ithaca, NY for 34 years, retiring in 1986. Juanita was an active member of the Enfield Baptist Church and volunteered numerous hours at both the hospital and the food distribution in Enfield. She willingly helped out wherever a need arose, and often made meals for community members who were sick. Juanita enjoyed knitting, crocheting and other craft work, spending time with family and friends, and had many fond memories of camping trips as a family when her children were young. Juanita is survived by her children, Rocky (Cherry) Wojtanik III and Darla (Robert) DeLong; five grandchildren, Rodney (Brenda), Randy (Kimberly), Jackie (Ricky), Robin (Mark), and Scott (Crissy); nine great grandchildren, Quinn, Darren, Chase, Emma, Reece, Adaline, Marjorie, Vivian, and Elliot; her sisters, Doris Willett, Carol Stickler, of Ithaca, and Shirley Boyd; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Wojtanik II; son Drew Wojtanik; and by her siblings, Charlotte Ballard, Donald Tucker, and Evelyn Volbrecht. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. Prayers of Committal will be private for family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers those wishing to make a donation in Juanita's memory kindly consider the Enfield Baptist Church. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 29, 2019