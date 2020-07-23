1/1
Judith A. Bushnell
1947 - 2020
Judith A. Bushnell

Homer - Judith A. Bushnell of Homer passed away peacefully at home as the sun was rising surrounded by family on April 5, 2020 at the age of 73. Judy was born in Ithaca on February 27, 1947. A daughter to the late Thoburn and Gladys (Kennah) Bentz. She worked for 10 years at Cortland Memorial Hospital before taking a job at Cortland State College. More than anything, Judy adored her grandchildren. Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Robert Bushnell; her children, Jeffrey (Tara Wilhoit) Bushnell, and Kelly (Rick) Randolph; her brother, Donald (Veris) Bentz of Ogallala, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Douglas (Danielle) Bushnell, Randall (Brayden) Bushnell, and Niomi Randolph; two great grandchildren, Ryleigh and Hudson; many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins; her beloved caregivers, Tara and Jason Moore, Julie White and Lisa Ann Kreimeyer. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, David Bentz.The family would like to extend their thanks to all of Judy's doctor's over the years and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Cortland County. Family will be present to receive friends from 10:00am - 11:00am Saturday August 1st at The Chapel, 1118 NY-222, Cortland NY. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:00am at the church. Everyone in attendances is required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's memory to Breast Cancer Research or Hospice of Cortland County, 11 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland, NY 13045. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
