Judith Eileen Willis



Ithaca - Judith Eileen Willis, 73, retired former Director of Gadabout Transportation Services, left us on Monday, March 25, 2019.



Judy had also worked at the SPCA briefly and in the Cornell Anthropology Dept. with Prof. John Murra, whom she befriended in his waning years, always devising ways for him to remain in his own home.



A dog and a cat lover extraordinaire, an animal rights advocate as well as an animal rescuer and pet adoption coordinator, Judy truly loved all animals, including her half linger riding horse, Guinness. All who knew Judy loved her pleasant and always helpful manner.



Judy, an only child, had no close relatives but is survived by a host of wonderful friends and acquaintances as well as her loving partner and companion, David Grosvenor (and his extended family), with whom she founded and operated the Lucky Dog Inn for several years, eventually leasing it to a series of resident kennel operators.



Friends may call from 1-3 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca, NY. A memorial service will be held later in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to your favorite animal protection organization. Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary