Judith M. "Judy" Rosen
Ithaca - Judith M. "Judy" Rosen, age 66 of Ithaca, NY passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Hospicare Residence. She is at peace after years of early-onset Alzheimer's Disease.
Born November 29, 1952, in Ithaca, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Irene Wiiki Tweitmann. Judy graduated from Cascadilla High School early and went on to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from TC3. She became an NYS Nurse Practitioner from St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and was employed with the NYS Division for Youth, McCormick Center in Brooktondale, NY. Judy enjoyed nature, vacations, hikes, music, swing dance and antiquing. She volunteered with the medical team at the 25th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, and annually at the Grassroots Music Festival inTrumansburg, NY.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Michelle; son, Jacob and granddaughter, Isabella. In addition she is survived by brothers and sisters, John A.Tweitmann, Gary L. Tweitmann, Joan Harned and Barbara Morehouse; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3 pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. There will be no formal services. Burial will be private in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019