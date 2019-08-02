|
Judy D. Kimball
- - Judy D. Kimball passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, 30, 2019 from a brain aneurysm at the age of 52. She was born in Ithaca, NY on March 4, 1967 daughter of Larry S. Cooper and Sharon R. Wyllie. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1985 and received an Associates Degree in Science with Highest Honors and received a Curriculum Honor Award in Business Administration from Onondaga Community College. Judy enjoyed being on the water. She was also an avid NASCAR Fan, enjoyed listening to Country Music and going to concerts. Most importantly she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
Judy is survived by her son, whom she loved and adored, Tyler J. Kimball, son JR Kimball, mother, Sharon Wyllie of Brooktondale, NY, her father Larry Cooper of Burdett, NY, twin sister, Patricia (Patrick) Paolangeli, Ithaca, NY, her sister Carol (Chas) of Alfred Station, NY, her brother Brandon (Hannah) Wyllie of Brooktondale, NY, her maternal grandmother Eleanor Guild of Canandaigua, NY, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her beloved friend James Abulencia.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 11-1pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., N. Syracuse, with services at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 2, 2019