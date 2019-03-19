|
Judy Marie (Chapman) Mayo
Alpine - Judy Marie (Chapman) Mayo, 71, of Alpine, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones, husband of 51 years, Harold "Doc" Mayo, sister and best friend, Tammy Vliet, son, Patrick John Mayo, daughter, Wendy Lynn Starks, son-in-law Michael Starks, grandsons, Shawn Michael and Nickolas James Starks, daughter, Elaine Marie Mayo, and honorary daughter, Jen Lyn Fisher. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Silas) Ferguson, Patty (Alex) Von Gordon, Sally (Randall) Lovell; and by many nieces and nephews. Judy also leaves behind her beloved rat dog, Barney and her fat cat, Dipstick.
Judy was born on December 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Donald H. and Ruth M. (Whitaker) Chapman. She worked in dietary at Schuyler Hospital for many years. She enjoyed watching her squirrels and birds, crocheting, scratch offs, and spoiling her fur grandbabies.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Odessa Wesleyan Church, 304 Church St., Odessa. A reception will follow at the church. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit
www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 19, 2019