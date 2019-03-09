|
Julianne "Jules" Milligan
Lansing - Julianne "Jules" Milligan, a lifelong resident of Lansing, NY, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on February 25, 2019. Julie was born August 25, 1969, to Robert J. and Nancy Howell Milligan. She was a 1987 graduate of Lansing High School with a diploma from TST BOCES Auto Mechanics program, later receiving a New York State Mechanical Certification.
Her strong work ethic was established by her dad and many enjoyable summers working on The Barron Farm. Employed after high school by David Haney, she served in the parts department at Pritchard Dodge for 19 years until moving to the Maguire dealerships in Ithaca.
Her obsession for all things DIRT racing started at birth. She had a family at every track she visited, including, but not limited to, teams Hough, Conlon, Bower, Spano, Shields, Ruggles, Juhl and Marcuccilli. If it had a motor, it had her attention.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy H. Milligan; kitty, Susie Q II; aunt, Judy Barron; uncle, Harold (Helen) Howell; cousins, Kathy Barron, Karen (John) Huether, Robin (Jeff) Cargian, Alvin Howell, Michael (Heather) Howell; and many loving second cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold F. & Charlotte Howell; father, Robert J. Milligan; uncle, Pete (Paul) Barron; and cousin, Michael E. Calhoun.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Groton Assembly of God, 701 South Main Street, Groton, NY 13073. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Julie's name to .
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 9, 2019