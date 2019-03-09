Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Groton Assembly of God
701 South Main Street
Groton, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Groton Assembly of God,
Resources
More Obituaries for Julianne Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julianne "Jules" Milligan


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julianne "Jules" Milligan Obituary
Julianne "Jules" Milligan

Lansing - Julianne "Jules" Milligan, a lifelong resident of Lansing, NY, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on February 25, 2019. Julie was born August 25, 1969, to Robert J. and Nancy Howell Milligan. She was a 1987 graduate of Lansing High School with a diploma from TST BOCES Auto Mechanics program, later receiving a New York State Mechanical Certification.

Her strong work ethic was established by her dad and many enjoyable summers working on The Barron Farm. Employed after high school by David Haney, she served in the parts department at Pritchard Dodge for 19 years until moving to the Maguire dealerships in Ithaca.

Her obsession for all things DIRT racing started at birth. She had a family at every track she visited, including, but not limited to, teams Hough, Conlon, Bower, Spano, Shields, Ruggles, Juhl and Marcuccilli. If it had a motor, it had her attention.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy H. Milligan; kitty, Susie Q II; aunt, Judy Barron; uncle, Harold (Helen) Howell; cousins, Kathy Barron, Karen (John) Huether, Robin (Jeff) Cargian, Alvin Howell, Michael (Heather) Howell; and many loving second cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold F. & Charlotte Howell; father, Robert J. Milligan; uncle, Pete (Paul) Barron; and cousin, Michael E. Calhoun.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Groton Assembly of God, 701 South Main Street, Groton, NY 13073. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Julie's name to .

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now