Julie Ann Hoaglin
Saratoga Springs - Julie Ann Hoaglin, age 53, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 2, 1966 in Liberty, NY to George Schumacher Sr., and Ruth Laverne Kimmes Schumacher.
Julie graduated from Newfield Central School in 1984. Julie worked at Palisade Cooperation in Ithaca NY as a Receptionist and at Genex as a laboratory technician. Julie enjoyed spending her time outside in her gardens, riding four wheelers and making memories with her family. She also loved doing ceramics, reading and doing volunteer work in and around Ithaca.
Julie is survived by her husband Thomas S. Hoaglin, her two daughters Brenna S. Hoaglin and Leigha B. Hoaglin, as well as her father George W. Schumacher, Sr., she is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and her two siblings.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Laverne Kimmes Schumacher and her second mother, Linda Alfreds Schumacher.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 23rd with preceding reception at 3:00 pm at Ithaca First Assembly of God Church, 197 Bostwick Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julie's name to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 (to donate online, go to www.crcfl.net)
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020