Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Hoaglin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Hoaglin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann Hoaglin Obituary
Julie Ann Hoaglin

Saratoga Springs - Julie Ann Hoaglin, age 53, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 2, 1966 in Liberty, NY to George Schumacher Sr., and Ruth Laverne Kimmes Schumacher.

Julie graduated from Newfield Central School in 1984. Julie worked at Palisade Cooperation in Ithaca NY as a Receptionist and at Genex as a laboratory technician. Julie enjoyed spending her time outside in her gardens, riding four wheelers and making memories with her family. She also loved doing ceramics, reading and doing volunteer work in and around Ithaca.

Julie is survived by her husband Thomas S. Hoaglin, her two daughters Brenna S. Hoaglin and Leigha B. Hoaglin, as well as her father George W. Schumacher, Sr., she is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and her two siblings.

She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Laverne Kimmes Schumacher and her second mother, Linda Alfreds Schumacher.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 23rd with preceding reception at 3:00 pm at Ithaca First Assembly of God Church, 197 Bostwick Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julie's name to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 (to donate online, go to www.crcfl.net)

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -