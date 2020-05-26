Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie (Shields) Burnham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie (Shields) Burnham Obituary
Julie (Shields) Burnham

King Ferry - Julie (Shields) Burnham, 47, of King Ferry, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home.

Julie was born Sept. 8, 1972 in Auburn, a daughter of Roy L. Shields of King Ferry, and the late Karen A. (Cook) Shields. After graduating from Southern Cayuga Central School, Julie received a degree from Alfred State University, and then a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Ithaca College. She had been formerly employed with CFCU Community Credit Union and for Kionix Inc., both in Ithaca. Julie was an avid golfer.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 17 years, John R. Burnham, a son, Tucker, at home, a daughter, Alexis Burnham of Booth Bay, Maine, two brothers, Randy M. Shields (Cheryl) of Genoa, and Joseph Shields of Lansing, a sister, Robin M. Snow (Casey), of Mass., three nieces: MacKenzie, Olivia and Alexandria; a nephew, Will, a great niece, Kiera, and many extended family members.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -