Julie (Shields) Burnham
King Ferry - Julie (Shields) Burnham, 47, of King Ferry, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home.
Julie was born Sept. 8, 1972 in Auburn, a daughter of Roy L. Shields of King Ferry, and the late Karen A. (Cook) Shields. After graduating from Southern Cayuga Central School, Julie received a degree from Alfred State University, and then a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Ithaca College. She had been formerly employed with CFCU Community Credit Union and for Kionix Inc., both in Ithaca. Julie was an avid golfer.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 17 years, John R. Burnham, a son, Tucker, at home, a daughter, Alexis Burnham of Booth Bay, Maine, two brothers, Randy M. Shields (Cheryl) of Genoa, and Joseph Shields of Lansing, a sister, Robin M. Snow (Casey), of Mass., three nieces: MacKenzie, Olivia and Alexandria; a nephew, Will, a great niece, Kiera, and many extended family members.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020