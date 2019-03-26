|
|
Julie Rudd Coulombe
Ithaca - Julie Rudd Coulombe died of cancer on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Ithaca, NY.
Julie died peacefully, surrounded by family to the end.
Julie was born in Clinton, NY on June 10, 1958. She lived in Parsippany, NJ and Thailand before making her home in Ithaca. She completed her undergraduate studies at Cornell University and received her Master's in Education from Hunter College. She was fluent in Thai and Spanish. At the heart of job training and services to the international community for nearly 40 years, Julie was the go-to person for Ithaca's refugee and immigrant communities. She taught English to Speakers of Other Languages and most recently, was the Program Coordinator for the BOCES Adult ESL Program. She was also the epicenter of her expansive social circle, where all were treated as family. Her warmth, joy, and spirited sense of humor is her legacy.
She is survived by her children: John, James (Kathryn Cernera), and Alethea Rudd; their father Bruce Coulombe; her husband Moises Caiza; three stepchildren: Emerson (Tara), Derlis, and Carlos Caiza; two grandchildren; four sisters: Elizabeth Rudd Greene, Tia Rudd, Devereux Rudd, and Jennifer Lis; numerous nieces and nephews; and innumerable friends around the world.
A memorial service is planned for the late spring; details will be posted on her Facebook page at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in Julie's honor to the address below. Donations will be used to establish a local ESL scholarship fund, allowing Julie's amazing spirit to continue to support English language learners in Ithaca.
The Julie Rudd Coulombe Memorial Fund
Tompkins Trust Company Attn: Aundre Seals
P.O. Box 460 Ithaca, NY 14851
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 26, 2019