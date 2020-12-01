1/1
June H. May
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June H. May

FLEMING - June H. May, 96, the wife of the late Adrian J. May, died peacefully at the home of her son on November 30, 2020. Born in Minoa in 1924 to Thomas and Grace Hunt, June resided in King Ferry until 2001, when she divided her time between King Ferry and Grapeland, Texas, where she wintered with her two daughters.

June graduated from King Ferry High School and enjoyed attending many reunions with her classmates. She and Adrian were married for 48 years until his passing in 1991. She retired from Tompkins County Trust Company in 1998. She adored all her grandchildren and loved nothing more than when they were all together at family gatherings.

June is survived by her sons, Thomas (Linda) of King Ferry, Neal (Mary) of Union Springs; daughters, Constance Woodhouse and Charlene Wood (Robert) of Grapeland, Texas; grandchildren: Robin Myers (John), Kim Woodhouse (Nikki), Kelly Woodhouse (Eric), Christopher May (Mary), John Woodhouse, Jessica Barlow (Andrew), Kevin May (Ellen), Katie Wood, Jennifer Lynn (Rodney), Nicholas Wood (Kristen); 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; sister, Judy Balloni; sister-in-law, Arlene Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, George, Robert, and Richard Hunt, sisters, Bette Richardson, Christine Lupe, Della Thayer, Kate Marino, and great grandson, Brian Collier.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fleming #2 Fire Department or the King Ferry Fire Department.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved