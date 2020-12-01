June H. May



FLEMING - June H. May, 96, the wife of the late Adrian J. May, died peacefully at the home of her son on November 30, 2020. Born in Minoa in 1924 to Thomas and Grace Hunt, June resided in King Ferry until 2001, when she divided her time between King Ferry and Grapeland, Texas, where she wintered with her two daughters.



June graduated from King Ferry High School and enjoyed attending many reunions with her classmates. She and Adrian were married for 48 years until his passing in 1991. She retired from Tompkins County Trust Company in 1998. She adored all her grandchildren and loved nothing more than when they were all together at family gatherings.



June is survived by her sons, Thomas (Linda) of King Ferry, Neal (Mary) of Union Springs; daughters, Constance Woodhouse and Charlene Wood (Robert) of Grapeland, Texas; grandchildren: Robin Myers (John), Kim Woodhouse (Nikki), Kelly Woodhouse (Eric), Christopher May (Mary), John Woodhouse, Jessica Barlow (Andrew), Kevin May (Ellen), Katie Wood, Jennifer Lynn (Rodney), Nicholas Wood (Kristen); 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; sister, Judy Balloni; sister-in-law, Arlene Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, George, Robert, and Richard Hunt, sisters, Bette Richardson, Christine Lupe, Della Thayer, Kate Marino, and great grandson, Brian Collier.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fleming #2 Fire Department or the King Ferry Fire Department.









