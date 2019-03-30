|
|
June I.A. (Pakkala) Lash
- - June I.A. (Pakkala) Lash, 78, wife of the late Jon A. Lash, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Mrs. Lash was born on October 10, 1940, in Newfield, NY, to the late William M. and Esther I. (Silmu) Pakkala. She was a graduate of Newfield Central High School and Bethany College, Lindsborg, KA. She owned and trained horses throughout her life. She was proficient in dressage.
Mrs. Lash was a member of Augustus Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Lash is survived by children Jon M. Lash, Julann M. Lash, Craige S. Lash, and Stephanie D. Lash; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; brothers William Pakkala and Sherman Brown; two nephews Jevon and Leif Pakkala. Two brothers, Ronald Pakkala and Steven Pakkala are deceased.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 4th, at Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Co. - Norristown Public Library, 1001 Powell St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 30, 2019