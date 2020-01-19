Services
Shurtleff Funeral Home
103 Lincoln Avenue
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3577
Resources
More Obituaries for June Ostrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Ostrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Ostrom Obituary
June M. Ostrom

Summerhill - June M. Ostrom, 90, formerly of Summerhill, passed away Sat., January 18, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.

Mrs. Ostrom was born June 23, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Urban and Elizabeth (Carpenter) Nelson. She had been employed with the hospital food services department at Cortland Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. June was a member of the Church of Christ in Ithaca. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and ceramic dogs.

She is survived by a sister, Jeanine Guy of Groton, brothers: Donald Nelson of Cayuga, Roger Schmidt of Pittsburgh, PA, and A. Garth Schmidt of Gouverneur; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Frederick A. Ostrom III, on Feb. 7, 2019, and by a sister, Betty Ann Fink.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home. 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wed. from 6 pm until the time of services. Spring interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cortland Community SPCA, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY 13045.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -