June M. Ostrom
Summerhill - June M. Ostrom, 90, formerly of Summerhill, passed away Sat., January 18, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.
Mrs. Ostrom was born June 23, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Urban and Elizabeth (Carpenter) Nelson. She had been employed with the hospital food services department at Cortland Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. June was a member of the Church of Christ in Ithaca. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and ceramic dogs.
She is survived by a sister, Jeanine Guy of Groton, brothers: Donald Nelson of Cayuga, Roger Schmidt of Pittsburgh, PA, and A. Garth Schmidt of Gouverneur; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Frederick A. Ostrom III, on Feb. 7, 2019, and by a sister, Betty Ann Fink.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home. 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wed. from 6 pm until the time of services. Spring interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cortland Community SPCA, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY 13045.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020